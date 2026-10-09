Ranchi Diary: Viral barefoot run in saree brings sports gear, fresh motivation for Jharkhand home guard aspirant

Barefoot in saree to wearing sports shoes
Days after a video of her running barefoot in a saree went viral, Kavita Kumari, an aspiring home guard, was spotted training at Sidhu-Kanhu Ground on Wednesday in a tracksuit, T-shirt and sports shoes gifted by Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto. The lawmaker also visited her home to boost her morale. She said the new sports gear had made training more comfortable and given fresh impetus to her preparations for the upcoming recruitment drive. Kavita drew attention after she ran the 1,600-metre trial barefoot, wearing a saree, under the scorching sun. Despite limited resources, she completed the run in just six minutes against the prescribed 10-minute limit.
Tours to keep students away from classroom
The Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) is set to introduce exposure-based learning tours for government school students across the state, providing them with opportunities to learn beyond the conventional classroom environment. The proposed tours will cover areas such as science, environment, technology, culture, local heritage, governance and career awareness. According to officials, the exposure tour will enable students to learn through direct observation, interaction and practical experiences. Instead of learning only through textbooks, they will learn how concepts are applied in real-world settings.
17 medicos expelled from hostel over ‘ragging’
As many as 17 students—14 from the 2024 batch and three from the 2025 batch—of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in Jamshedpur have been expelled from the hostel with immediate effect and fined `25,000 each after a committee investigation found ragging allegations against them to be true. The 2024 batch students have also been barred from attending classes for 15 days while the three other students have been barred from appearing in practical exams set to begin on October 8. The college administration has written to Kolhan University seeking a decision to uphold their examination results.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com