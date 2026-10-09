Ranchi Diary: Viral barefoot run in saree brings sports gear, fresh motivation for Jharkhand home guard aspirant

17 medicos expelled from hostel over ‘ragging’

As many as 17 students—14 from the 2024 batch and three from the 2025 batch—of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in Jamshedpur have been expelled from the hostel with immediate effect and fined `25,000 each after a committee investigation found ragging allegations against them to be true. The 2024 batch students have also been barred from attending classes for 15 days while the three other students have been barred from appearing in practical exams set to begin on October 8. The college administration has written to Kolhan University seeking a decision to uphold their examination results.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com