Union Home Secretary directs states, UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police ahead of CJP protest

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Friday wrote to the police chiefs of states and Union Territories (UTs), directing them to coordinate with the Delhi Police and implement preventive measures ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The directive came after the Delhi Police denied permission to the group to hold its protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also expressed concern that CJP members and supporters might still attempt to enter Delhi from different parts of the country despite the denial of permission.
In his letter to state and UT police chiefs, Mohan described the proposed mobilisation as a “serious law-and-order concern”, citing intelligence inputs suggesting that attempts could be made to enter the capital, potentially disrupting peace and public order.
“To pre-empt any breach of public tranquillity and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all States and UTs are hereby directed to coordinate with the Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures,” the Home Secretary said, adding that all action must remain within the framework of the law.
The communication also called for continuous coordination and real-time intelligence-sharing among state and UT intelligence agencies, border transit authorities and the Delhi Police to ensure a coordinated response.
Mohan cited what the letter described as the CJP’s “documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions” during previous mobilisations, which allegedly resulted in public-order disruptions and damage to public and private property.
The reference was to a confrontation between police and protesters on July 20, when demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy. Pradhan resigned on July 25, bringing the agitation to an end.
Emphasising the need for strict implementation of the latest directions, the Home Secretary said maintaining law and order was a constitutional imperative. The ministry called for the “strict and uncompromising execution” of the measures to uphold the rule of law, the letter said.
Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened across central Delhi ahead of the proposed demonstration. Police have deployed additional personnel and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent unlawful gatherings.
Kumar has recently faced scrutiny following a media report alleging differences between him and the two other Election Commissioners over several issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Election Commission subsequently said differences of opinion were normal in a multi-member institution and maintained that its decisions were taken unanimously. Under the Commission’s decision-making framework, resolutions must be unanimous or approved by a two-to-one majority.