Union Home Secretary directs states, UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police ahead of CJP protest

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Friday wrote to the police chiefs of states and Union Territories (UTs), directing them to coordinate with the Delhi Police and implement preventive measures ahead of a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The directive came after the Delhi Police denied permission to the group to hold its protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also expressed concern that CJP members and supporters might still attempt to enter Delhi from different parts of the country despite the denial of permission.

In his letter to state and UT police chiefs, Mohan described the proposed mobilisation as a “serious law-and-order concern”, citing intelligence inputs suggesting that attempts could be made to enter the capital, potentially disrupting peace and public order.

“To pre-empt any breach of public tranquillity and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all States and UTs are hereby directed to coordinate with the Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures,” the Home Secretary said, adding that all action must remain within the framework of the law.