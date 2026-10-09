Uttarakhand’s hot springs could become the next big draw for tourists

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is exploring ways to turn its natural geothermal springs into tourist attractions, with plans to develop bathing pools and accommodation near selected sites. The initiative is intended to complement efforts to harness the state’s hot-water sources for power generation.
The Tourism Department is preparing to launch the project at Madkot in Pithoragarh district, where visitors could bathe in water from a nearby geothermal spring. If the plan proves successful, similar facilities may be considered at other suitable locations.
Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said the springs could offer relief to pilgrims and visitors after long journeys through the mountains.
“Pilgrims walking to Badrinath to seek the blessings of Badri Vishal often become tired. When they bathe in the Tapt Kund near the shrine, they feel refreshed. The geothermal springs in our mountains can be very useful,” he told TNIE.
The proposed development at Madkot includes a geothermal bathing pool and accommodation for visitors. The spring water would be used for bathing, with the site potentially becoming part of the state’s tourism circuit.
A study by scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun has identified 40 active geothermal springs in Uttarakhand. The state may have other springs that have yet to be documented, said institute scientist Dr Sameer Kumar Tiwari.
The Kumaon region has a notable concentration of these natural hot-water sources. Near the Gori Ganga, a geothermal belt stretching about 13 kilometres contains around 10 springs, Tiwari said. Their relatively low elevation and accessible terrain could make them suitable for a range of uses.
“Geothermal springs can be used for geothermal spas and balneotherapy, as well as aquaculture, agriculture and greenhouse cultivation,” he said. Balneotherapy involves bathing in mineral-rich water and is used in some places for relaxation and wellness.
Tiwari said the springs were a long-lasting natural resource that could be put to better use. “Geothermal springs are a gift of nature, available for hundreds of years. They are likely to remain available for many more,” he said.
The water’s mineral content is one reason it is used for bathing in several countries. Tiwari said bathing in geothermal water may help people relax and relieve stress. However, such benefits depend on the water’s composition, and bathing in geothermal springs should not be treated as a substitute for medical care.
The springs have long served local needs, but the government is now considering how to develop tourism facilities around suitable locations.