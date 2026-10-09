Uttarakhand’s hot springs could become the next big draw for tourists

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is exploring ways to turn its natural geothermal springs into tourist attractions, with plans to develop bathing pools and accommodation near selected sites. The initiative is intended to complement efforts to harness the state’s hot-water sources for power generation.

The Tourism Department is preparing to launch the project at Madkot in Pithoragarh district, where visitors could bathe in water from a nearby geothermal spring. If the plan proves successful, similar facilities may be considered at other suitable locations.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said the springs could offer relief to pilgrims and visitors after long journeys through the mountains.

“Pilgrims walking to Badrinath to seek the blessings of Badri Vishal often become tired. When they bathe in the Tapt Kund near the shrine, they feel refreshed. The geothermal springs in our mountains can be very useful,” he told TNIE.

The proposed development at Madkot includes a geothermal bathing pool and accommodation for visitors. The spring water would be used for bathing, with the site potentially becoming part of the state’s tourism circuit.