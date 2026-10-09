What a yatra taught me about seva and Narendra Modi

This is the chronicle of an upcoming journalist and a young political organiser taking on responsibility.

It was 1987. Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister and the Congress dominated national politics, while the BJP remained a fledgling force.

At the start of 1987, my chief reporter at The Indian Express, Ahmedabad, veteran journalist Kiritbhai Bhatt, wanted to meet the appointed Gujarat state organisation secretary Narendra Modi.

We went to the BJP’s Khanpur office. A 30-minute conversation impressed us. Kiritbhai, my idol for value-based journalism, said: “Modi will go places. He is a focused, intelligent and empathetic with a good grasp of social as well as political issues.”

By the late 1987, the mood changed. The Bofors controversy had damaged Gandhi, while the Amarsinh Chaudhary government in Gujarat faced factionalism, caste politics and public disenchantment.

Gujarat was struck by its worst drought in many years. Two crore livestock were affected. Relief works were meant to employ about 12 lakh labourers, but payments were delayed or sometimes never made.

The beleaguered Gandhi government had sanctioned around Rs 65 crore for relief, but questions arose over whether this aid reached remote villages.

Modi then came up with the Nyay Yatra, illustrating commitment to Seva. Its humanity-first, Seva-first approach had three principles: Verification—checking whether workers received wages and facilities promised in government guidelines and recording failures; Awareness—informing labourers, farmers and tribal communities of their rights and government obligations, enabling them to claim their dues; and Justice—compiling evidence of corruption and presenting it to state authorities for redress.