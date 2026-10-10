AAP-BJP clash over SIR in Punjab; Sisodia, Cheema detained for protest against CEC

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Saturday staged a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged vote theft, while accusing the BJP-led Union government of detaining protesters ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The Chandigarh Police detained senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and several other party leaders during the protest near the office of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer. Those detained included Baltej Punia and Sonia Mann.

The protesters carried placards reading ‘Vote Chhor Gaddi Chhor’ and ‘Loktantar Bachao’ and raised slogans against Kumar. Heavy police deployment and barricades were put in place.

Addressing the protesters, Sisodia criticised the Centre for deploying a heavy police force in Delhi and detaining youths seeking the CEC’s resignation.

“Such a situation was not even seen during the Emergency. Modi is scared that if protesters manage to reach Jantar Mantar, then like Dharmendra Pradhan, Gyanesh Kumar would also have to quit,” he said.

Sisodia said the AAP supported the CJP’s protest call at Jantar Mantar. “We also demand that Gyanesh Kumar resign,” he said, alleging that 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. “Modi does not win elections; he steals votes,” he alleged.

Cheema also criticised the Centre over the detentions in Delhi. “Youths were being detained. When youths were coming to Delhi for protest, the BJP was depriving them of exercising their democratic right, asn unannounced Emergency has been imposed by the BJP,” he alleged.