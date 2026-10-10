Badrinath offerings theft: SIT files 1,000-page charge sheet; court takes cognisance

DEHRADUN: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe into the alleged theft of offerings at Badrinath temple and filed a nearly 1,000-page charge sheet before a court, naming three accused. The charge sheet was submitted on Friday and is based on statements from 50 witnesses. After examining the documents, the court took cognisance of the case and directed that proceedings be initiated against all three. The next hearing is scheduled for October 22.

At the court in Jyotirmath, In-charge Judicial Magistrate Hina Kauser reviewed the prosecution’s charge sheet and supporting records. The court found a prima facie case against Pramod Nautiyal, then a protocol officer; Rajendra Singh Chauhan, a retired temple officer; and security guard Manoj Kumar, and took cognisance of the charges.

According to the prosecution, officials overseeing the counting of cash and gifts placed in the temple’s donation trays were responsible for depositing them into the temple committee’s account in accordance with prescribed rules. Nautiyal and Chauhan allegedly conspired to divert part of the cash and offerings for their personal use, amounting to misappropriation.