Centre resorting to dictatorship to suppress protests: Prakash Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Extending his support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against the Election Commission in New Delhi, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday accused the Centre of resorting to "dictatorship" to suppress peaceful agitations.

Ambedkar called for a gathering at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai to express solidarity with the protest in the national capital.

He alleged that restrictions on transport services, including the cancellation of trains and closure of metro stations, were aimed at preventing people from reaching Delhi to participate in the agitation.

"Political parties have the right to protest, but the way attempts are being made to suppress this agitation amounts to dictatorship," said the VBA leader, who is the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

He claimed that people were being stopped at barricades and forced to walk several kilometres to reach the protest venue, and alleged that notices and arrests were being used to discourage participation.

"The government should allow the protest to take place peacefully and listen to what people have to say. You are not the owners of this country. People have elected you for five years. Rule peacefully, but do not follow a path that leads to dictatorship," Ambedkar said.