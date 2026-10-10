ED arrests Sadhna Group chairman in Rs 168 crore money laundering case linked to IBC irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Rakesh Kumar Gupta, chairman of Delhi-based Sadhna Group, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), officials said on Saturday.

The 63-year-old was arrested in Delhi on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was subsequently produced before a court in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Saturday. The court remanded him to five days of ED custody, while the agency had sought seven days.

The money laundering case against Gupta and others stems from a September FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

It was alleged in the police complaint that Gupta engineered the insolvency of Sadhna Media Pvt. Ltd. (SMPL) through related creditors holding 99.41 per cent of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) so that Income Tax dues of Rs 110.10 crore were settled for Rs 20 lakh.

The other charges against the businessman include receipt of over Rs 2 crore in cash through crypto currency/hawala on the resale of SMPL/Aryan TV. He allegedly led SMPL to pay Rs 4.48 crore to connected creditors, including Rs 2.99 crore to his own company named Sharpline Broadcast.

As per the police complaint furnished by the ED to the court in its remand papers, SEBI issued an order in May 2025 calling Gupta the "mastermind" of the "manipulation" of shares of Sadhna Broadcast "jointly and severally liable" for about Rs 58 crore.

The ED told the court that the alleged proceeds of crime in this case stands at Rs 168 crore.