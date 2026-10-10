Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan detained during Delhi protest against CEC

Delhi Police detained former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan, along with several other Left leaders, on Saturday as they headed to Jantar Mantar to join the protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Vijayan, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and former Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal were intercepted by police while on their way to the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby and Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat were also detained.

Reacting to his detention, Vijayan accused the Narendra Modi government and the Sangh Parivar of suppressing democratic rights, saying the police action would not deter those protesting.

“When those in power fear the voice of the people, democracy itself is under attack,” Vijayan said in a post on X.

“The Modi government and the Sangh Parivar must understand that repression can never extinguish the people’s resolve to defend their rights,” he added.

Vijayan said thousands had gathered to defend the Constitution and the right to vote and demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

“Barricades may block the streets, but they cannot halt the march of democracy. No force can silence the people determined to defend their democratic rights,” he wrote.

The detained leaders were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium, which was being used as a temporary detention facility, amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

In a later post on X, CPI(M) leader John Brittas said they were being moved from the stadium to an unknown location, without being informed where they were being taken.

The CJP protest was called to demand the CEC’s resignation and oppose the SIR exercise. Delhi Police had imposed prohibitory restrictions and denied permission for the demonstration.