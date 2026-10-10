Harish Rawat’s defiant post sparks unease in Uttarakhand congress ahead of 2027 polls

DEHRADUN: A series of sharp messages by former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has stirred unease within the state Congress, prompting party leaders to seek clarity on his role as the party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Rawat’s latest post on X on Saturday read: “I may stumble, wear down and dissolve into nothingness, but I cannot break.” The remark has been widely interpreted within the party as a defiant response to uncertainty over his standing and future responsibilities.

Congress leaders have expressed differing views on the message, but several have said the uncertainty should be resolved internally rather than becoming a public distraction ahead of the polls.

Congress leader Rajendra Shah said the party’s central leadership should clarify how it intends to use Rawat. “The high command should make clear what role it sees for Harish Rawat in the future, or whether it intends to use him at all,” he said.

Party spokesperson Sujata Pal urged leaders to focus on the Congress’s political agenda. “In line with Rahul Gandhi’s instructions, the entire party should be concentrating on issues such as ‘vote chori’ (vote theft),” she said. “The high command should resolve this uncertainty. Such matters should not be discussed publicly.”

Another Congress spokesperson, Mohan, told TNIE that the differences between Rawat and the leadership should be resolved soon. “The issue between the high command and Harish Rawat must be resolved at the earliest so that the party can remain united and focus solely on the elections,” he said.