Jairam Ramesh hails Navi Pillay’s Nobel win, says US, Israel criticism reinforces her worthiness

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hailed South African jurist of Tamil origin Navi Pillay for winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, saying criticism of her selection from the US and Israel only underscored her worthiness for the honour.
Pillay, a former UN human rights chief, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Her work has contributed to shaping international legal frameworks on genocide and sexual violence.
The 85-year-old jurist, who grew up under apartheid and went on to hold senior positions in South Africa's judiciary and international legal institutions, dedicated the award to survivors of international crimes and those defending international justice, saying their compassion and courage continue to ensure that impunity will not be allowed to reign.
In a post on X, Ramesh said it should be a source of pride for all Indians, as it is for South Africans, that the distinguished lawyer and jurist Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.
Ramesh said she has been an indefatigable crusader against racial and gender discrimination for decades.
"She has been a forceful champion of justice, dignity and freedom in different parts of the world and a courageous upholder of international humanitarian law," he said.
"Hers has been an inspiring life steeped in the defence of human rights. Her choice has predictably invited some criticism from the US and Israel. That criticism shows even more how deserving she is of this accolade," Ramesh said.
(With Inputs From PTI)