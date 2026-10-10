Jairam Ramesh hails Navi Pillay’s Nobel win, says US, Israel criticism reinforces her worthiness

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hailed South African jurist of Tamil origin Navi Pillay for winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, saying criticism of her selection from the US and Israel only underscored her worthiness for the honour.

Pillay, a former UN human rights chief, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Her work has contributed to shaping international legal frameworks on genocide and sexual violence.