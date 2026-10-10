Kolkata Diary: Jadavpur University withdraws notice to professor after protests over Neha Bora event

JMB-Assam module activist held from Bihar

West Bengal Police (WBP) on Thursday night arrested an activist of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit of the Assam module from Bihar. A special team led by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the South Dinajpur district conducted operations and arrested the terrorist Mujibar Rahaman. Earlier, the National Investigating Agency had conducted a raid in the Kushkari area under the Bangshihari police station in Bihar to nab Mujibar last week but failed. According to the South Dinajpur district police sources, he has been under the scanner of the police for a long time. Following alleged negligence of a police officer, he fled.

Notice issued to JU professor revoked

Jadavpur University has revoked an “explanation notice” issued to a professor who had approved a campus convention addressed by Neha Bora in his capacity as chairman of the panel that vets such events. The decision came after a section of teachers and students protested JU’s decision to seek an explanation from the professor following objections from RSS-affiliated teachers and students. The notice had been served to JU professor Arup Gayen after the university’s “approving and programme monitoring committee”, led by him, approved the programme at KP Basu Hall on October 5. Gayen was accused of “procedural lapses”.