Kolkata Diary: Jadavpur University withdraws notice to professor after protests over Neha Bora event

JMB-Assam module activist held from Bihar
West Bengal Police (WBP) on Thursday night arrested an activist of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit of the Assam module from Bihar. A special team led by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the South Dinajpur district conducted operations and arrested the terrorist Mujibar Rahaman. Earlier, the National Investigating Agency had conducted a raid in the Kushkari area under the Bangshihari police station in Bihar to nab Mujibar last week but failed. According to the South Dinajpur district police sources, he has been under the scanner of the police for a long time. Following alleged negligence of a police officer, he fled.
Notice issued to JU professor revoked
Jadavpur University has revoked an “explanation notice” issued to a professor who had approved a campus convention addressed by Neha Bora in his capacity as chairman of the panel that vets such events. The decision came after a section of teachers and students protested JU’s decision to seek an explanation from the professor following objections from RSS-affiliated teachers and students. The notice had been served to JU professor Arup Gayen after the university’s “approving and programme monitoring committee”, led by him, approved the programme at KP Basu Hall on October 5. Gayen was accused of “procedural lapses”.
Bhagwat on three-day visit to Bengal
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached West Bengal on Thursday for the first time after the BJP formed its first-ever government, the maiden government in the state. Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to take stock of the organisation and guide state functionaries on the next course of action, particularly ahead of the upcoming elections, municipal bodies, including Kolkata and Howrah, in the end of November. On Thursday, he went to the RSS Burdwan office to meet functionaries of the north, south and central Bengal zones. It was a completely closed-door meeting with functionaries. He shed light on different aspects of the organisation.
SUBHENDU MAITI
Our correspondent in West Bengal
subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com