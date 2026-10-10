NHAI mandates 15–20-minute documentaries on highway projects costing over Rs 500 crore

NEW DELHI: The efforts involved in executing National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects, along with the challenges encountered during construction, will now be documented through documentary films aimed at giving the public a closer look at the process.
In a unique move, the NHAI has mandated the production of a 15–20-minute documentary film showcasing the entire construction journey of every highway development project costing more than Rs 500 crore. The film will highlight key milestones achieved during construction, including tunnelling through difficult terrain and building bridges across rivers.
Under the existing provisions, the contractor or concessionaire responsible for the development, construction, operation and maintenance (O&M) of a project is required to record its progress on video.
Under the new mandate, however, the contractor or concessionaire will have to engage a “professional video production agency” to undertake comprehensive videography and documentation of the project, creating a “high-quality visual record” from commencement to completion. The documentaries will incorporate footage from monthly video recordings made during construction, providing a visual account of the project's progress over time.
According to an official note, significant activities such as pile foundation work, the construction of bridges, viaducts and flyovers, and the deployment and operation of specialised construction machinery will be treated as key project milestones.
Special emphasis will be placed on documenting the technical and engineering challenges encountered during construction, the solutions adopted, the nature and complexity of the challenges, and the construction methodologies employed.
“The videography shall be planned and executed in a manner that provides a continuous and coherent visual record of the evolution of the project. The content from monthly video recording shall be incorporated in this documentation… Upon completion of the project, the concessionaire shall produce a professional documentary film of approximately 15–20 minutes duration, presenting the complete journey of the project from inception and commencement of construction to completion and commissioning,” the note read.
Officials said the initiative is expected to give the public a closer look at the planning, coordination, technical expertise and on-ground efforts involved in developing major highway infrastructure.
“The decision is to document the project. People will get to know the entire journey of a project. So much is being put into a project. Tunnels and bridges are constructed, but there is no documentation. No one knows how to build a well foundation in a river. After a project is completed, there will be a short film with proper narration. By documenting the hurdles encountered and the measures taken to overcome them, the films will also showcase the process behind the creation of highways,” officials added.