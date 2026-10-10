NHAI mandates 15–20-minute documentaries on highway projects costing over Rs 500 crore

Under the new mandate, however, the contractor or concessionaire will have to engage a “professional video production agency” to undertake comprehensive videography and documentation of the project, creating a “high-quality visual record” from commencement to completion. The documentaries will incorporate footage from monthly video recordings made during construction, providing a visual account of the project's progress over time.

According to an official note, significant activities such as pile foundation work, the construction of bridges, viaducts and flyovers, and the deployment and operation of specialised construction machinery will be treated as key project milestones.

Special emphasis will be placed on documenting the technical and engineering challenges encountered during construction, the solutions adopted, the nature and complexity of the challenges, and the construction methodologies employed.

“The videography shall be planned and executed in a manner that provides a continuous and coherent visual record of the evolution of the project. The content from monthly video recording shall be incorporated in this documentation… Upon completion of the project, the concessionaire shall produce a professional documentary film of approximately 15–20 minutes duration, presenting the complete journey of the project from inception and commencement of construction to completion and commissioning,” the note read.