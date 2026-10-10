No formal F-35 offer from US; government yet to decide on Su-57 offer: IAF Chief

JODHPUR: The US has made no formal offer to sell its F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter to India, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Saturday, while the government is yet to decide whether the Indian Air Force (IAF) should evaluate Russia’s rival Su-57.

Six US Air Force F-35As, accompanied by more than 200 personnel, concluded their participation in the multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur on Saturday, the stealth fighter’s first appearance in a military exercise on Indian soil.

At the concluding press conference of Tarang Shakti, Singh, seated alongside US Pacific Air Forces commander Gen Kevin Schneider, quipped, “Your people don’t even let us go near the aircraft, and you are talking about selling it to us.” The F-35 was previously showcased at Aero India in Bengaluru in February last year.

On the Su-57, Singh said the IAF had taken note of Moscow’s offer but was awaiting a government decision on whether the aircraft should be evaluated.

“Once the decision is conveyed to us (by the government), we will evaluate how well it (Su-57) meets our requirements,” he said.

Russia has offered to manufacture the fighter in India with technology transfer and a Russian technical team has also assessed Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility, which manufactures the Su-30MKI.

The F-35 pitch dates back to February last year, when US President Donald Trump, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, said the US would pave the way for the fighter’s eventual supply to India.

The F-35 has also drawn attention following the recent visit of US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo to India and a dinner hosted for defence officials. Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was also photographed holding a magazine cover featuring the stealth fighter, fuelling speculation over a possible interest.