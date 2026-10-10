Rare red-headed vulture spotted at 2,650 metres in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

DEHRADUN: A rare red-headed vulture, classified as 'critically endangered', has been photographed and filmed at Patal Thaur in Munsiyari, near the India-China border. The sighting at an altitude of about 2,650 metres is being viewed by experts as significant for understanding the region’s biodiversity and the conservation of threatened bird species.

Members of the Monal organisation, which works on bird and nature conservation, spotted the vulture while birdwatching below Balati Band, above Munsiyari town. Surendra Panwar, Prakash Rana and Kavindra Panwar were in the area when the bird appeared. Panwar photographed it, while its movements were also captured on video.

Wildlife expert Ranganath Pandey, a gold medallist and former deputy director of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, told TNIE that the red-headed vulture, whose scientific name is Sarcogyps calvus, is an important bird of prey and scavenger found in India.

“It has a red head and neck, while most of its body is black. It mainly feeds on the carcasses of dead animals and plays an important role as nature’s clean-up crew,” Pandey said.

The species was once common across the Indian subcontinent, but its numbers have fallen sharply over recent decades. Pandey said habitat loss and declining food availability have contributed to the decline, alongside harmful veterinary drugs such as diclofenac --the drug once used to treat livestock, can be fatal to vultures that feed on carcasses containing its residue.

The Monal organisation said there are earlier records of the species in lower parts of Pithoragarh district. However, documenting its presence at around 2,650 metres in Munsiyari, with photographs and video, makes this sighting particularly noteworthy. The group said the record could help build a clearer picture of the bird’s distribution in the district. Panwar said Munsiyari was already known as an important destination for birdwatching and nature tourism.

“The appearance of a threatened species such as the red-headed vulture reflects the area’s rich biodiversity,” he said, adding that regular monitoring and systematic documentation of rare birds could provide valuable information for conservation efforts.

Experts say a confirmed record from a new or less-documented location can help identify areas that may be important for threatened species. The sighting does not, on its own, establish whether the bird is resident in the region or passing through. Continued observation will be needed to determine how regularly red-headed vultures use the high-altitude landscape around Munsiyari.

The bird’s presence at Patal Thaur has renewed attention on the conservation value of the region’s mountain habitats. Conservationists say protecting such landscapes, along with monitoring threatened species, will be essential to understanding and supporting the area’s diverse birdlife.