Sonam Wangchuk backs CJP's Delhi protest, says Ladakh’s ‘ticking water bombs’ need attention

CHANDIGARH: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh, who was a key face of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in July this year at Jantar Mantar that led to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was not present this time, saying that he was busy making preparations for the upcoming winter.

Wangchuk, who is presently in Ladakh, posted a video on X and explained why he would not be there. “WHY I WON'T BE ABLE TO JOIN YOU ALL IN DELHI...! Despite all efforts of the government to hinder & damage our work, we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes.”

He said he was making artificial glaciers for water security and conducting experiments for GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) security. “This includes making artificial glaciers for water security & experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security... to diffuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in high Himalayas,” the post stated.

Invoking Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, the climate activist wrote, “Adapting Faiz Sahab's words I would say... Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva... Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva.”

Sending his wishes, Wangchuk urged leaders of “different groups to stay united and show statesmanship”. The post concluded, “Hence I send my best wishes to all & urge the leaders of different groups to stay united & show statesmanship; meanwhile, I urge all the genZ friends to once again stay absolutely peaceful at all costs. This was the gift of Baapu that I tried to bring to Jantar Mantar in June; I hope we won't let Baapu down.”