73% of Tele-MANAS users are aged 18-45; exam stress, workplace and relationship issues top concerns

NEW DELHI: A whopping 73.2% of young and working-age people aged 18-45 have availed Tele-Manas services, a central government mental health helpline, said Union Health Ministry officials on Saturday.

The range of concerns reported by callers on the national toll-free helpline 14416, Tele-MANAS, is mostly related to emotional distress, exam-related stress, workplace and relationship issues, anxiety, and sleep disturbances, they added.

Officials said these calls demonstrate the importance of accessible mental health support in everyday life.

Since its launch on October 10, 2022, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Tele MANAS has received 47,75,644 calls and operates 53 cells across all 36 states and Union Territories as of October 2026.

“This extensive reach reflects the growing importance of accessible, technology-enabled mental health services in addressing diverse mental health needs across the country,” officials added.

An analysis of 13,35,275 recorded caller profiles shows that women account for 43.78% or 5,84,587 callers, while men account for 54.18% or 7,23,427.

“The substantial participation of women highlights the role of telephone-based counselling in providing a convenient and supportive avenue for seeking mental healthcare,” they added.

Officials said the service is particularly significant for people residing in rural, remote and underserved areas, where access to specialised mental healthcare facilities may be limited.

“By offering a confidential and supportive platform, Tele-MANAS is also helping address hesitation associated with seeking mental health assistance and encouraging individuals to reach out early,” they added.

Beyond initial counselling, the programme connects people with specialised mental health professionals and appropriate referral services when needed, helping ensure continuity of care through linkages with the wider public healthcare system.

“The increasing utilisation of Tele-MANAS highlights the importance of having a readily accessible platform where individuals can seek support without fear of stigma or discrimination,” they added.