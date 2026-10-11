73% of Tele-MANAS users are aged 18-45; exam stress, workplace and relationship issues top concerns

NEW DELHI: A whopping 73.2% of young and working-age people aged 18-45 have availed Tele-Manas services, a central government mental health helpline, said Union Health Ministry officials on Saturday.
The range of concerns reported by callers on the national toll-free helpline 14416, Tele-MANAS, is mostly related to emotional distress, exam-related stress, workplace and relationship issues, anxiety, and sleep disturbances, they added.
Officials said these calls demonstrate the importance of accessible mental health support in everyday life.
Since its launch on October 10, 2022, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Tele MANAS has received 47,75,644 calls and operates 53 cells across all 36 states and Union Territories as of October 2026.
“This extensive reach reflects the growing importance of accessible, technology-enabled mental health services in addressing diverse mental health needs across the country,” officials added.
An analysis of 13,35,275 recorded caller profiles shows that women account for 43.78% or 5,84,587 callers, while men account for 54.18% or 7,23,427.
“The substantial participation of women highlights the role of telephone-based counselling in providing a convenient and supportive avenue for seeking mental healthcare,” they added.
Officials said the service is particularly significant for people residing in rural, remote and underserved areas, where access to specialised mental healthcare facilities may be limited.
“By offering a confidential and supportive platform, Tele-MANAS is also helping address hesitation associated with seeking mental health assistance and encouraging individuals to reach out early,” they added.
Beyond initial counselling, the programme connects people with specialised mental health professionals and appropriate referral services when needed, helping ensure continuity of care through linkages with the wider public healthcare system.
“The increasing utilisation of Tele-MANAS highlights the importance of having a readily accessible platform where individuals can seek support without fear of stigma or discrimination,” they added.
Tele-MANAS provides free, confidential, round-the-clock mental health counselling and support, enabling people to seek professional assistance easily, regardless of their geographical location or socioeconomic background.
It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers multilingual support, making it easier for people to seek help at a time and place convenient to them.
“Through Tele-MANAS, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry is reinforcing a simple but important message: mental health support need not be distant, difficult or inaccessible. Help is available, and reaching out can begin with a phone call,” the officials further said.
Mental health services have also been integrated into the Comprehensive Primary Health Care package offered through over 1.83 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country.
Through these facilities, primary healthcare teams screen for and early-identify mental health concerns, provide psychosocial support and follow-up care, and facilitate referrals to higher healthcare facilities when necessary.
This year's World Mental Health Day global theme is ‘Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change,’ which underscores the importance of listening to individuals with lived experience of mental health conditions and ensuring their voices help shape responsive mental health policies and services.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than a billion people live with a mental health condition globally.