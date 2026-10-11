AICTE steps up AI skilling initiatives to make students industry-ready

To ensure that students graduating from technical and professional colleges and their faculty are equipped with the Artificial Intelligence skills needed to meet industry requirements, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been accelerating relevant changes across Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country.

AICTE has the authority to approve courses in nearly 14,000 technical, professional and management institutes, both government and private, across the country.

In an interaction with this newspaper, a senior AICTE official said the council, in collaboration with the Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) in Coimbatore, had taken a major leap towards making students market-ready.

The MoU was signed on September 12 last year. Since then, the TECHNOVATE Skilling Series has successfully conducted more than 16 hands-on training programmes, benefiting over 850 students and faculty members from Rajasthan and other north-western states.

“Industry 4.0 involves skilling, innovation and talent development among students and faculty members of HEIs through the TECHNOVATE hub initiative at the AICTE Indovation (India plus innovation) Centre in Jaipur,” he said.

“These programmes focus on emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, robotics and Industry 4.0 applications, fostering practical skills, technological competencies and innovation-oriented talent,” the academician said.

Recently, AICTE signed MoUs with JNTU Hyderabad and Panjab University, Chandigarh, to establish and operate Indovation Centres on their respective university campuses, fostering closer academia-industry collaboration and the development of regional innovation ecosystems.