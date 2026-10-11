Bangla Sahib row: Why the Delhi gurdwara body has complained against Kejriwal, AAP leaders

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday filed a police complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that party workers disrupted proceedings at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Saturday's protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and circulated misleading videos of the incident, according to PTI.

According to the complaint, AAP workers and supporters entered the gurdwara premises while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for the protest and allegedly raised political slogans, creating a disturbance at the place of worship.

The DSGMC alleged that the protesters had attempted to use the sanctity of the religious premises for political activity, hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

“The protesters also raised political slogans inside the sacred premises, disturbing the religious atmosphere and violating the sanctity and maryada of Guru Ghar,” the complaint stated, according to PTI.

A delegation of DSGMC office-bearers, including its president, Harmeet Singh Kalka, submitted the complaint to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district), PTI reported. The delegation also submitted video footage purportedly showing protesters inside the gurdwara premises.

The committee urged Delhi Police to identify those seen in the footage, determine who had mobilised and directed them to enter the premises, and initiate appropriate legal action against those responsible, according to the complaint cited by PTI.