Chhattisgarh promotes rural tourism to boost livelihoods, empower tribal communities

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government rolled out a comprehensive rural empowerment model anchored in sustainable and community-driven tourism.

By granting industry status to the tourism sector, introducing a targeted Home-stay Policy, and launching a dedicated rural tourism award, the state aims to transform its natural and cultural heritage into sustainable livelihoods for rural and tribal communities.

Chhattisgarh’s diverse landscape—spanning the dense forests, waterfalls, and vibrant tribal culture of Bastar in the south to the scenic hills of Surguja in the north—is being positioned as a premier eco- and cultural-tourism destination. Bastar, in particular, has seen a steady rise in domestic and international visitors drawn to its lush greenery, warm indigenous hospitality, and landmark cultural events such as the 75-day-long Bastar Dussehra and Diwali celebrations.

To convert this tourist interest into direct economic benefits for local residents, the state has launched strategic policy initiatives.

Designed to decentralise tourism revenue, the policy encourages families in rural, tribal, and eco-sensitive areas to convert parts of their residences into home stays. The policy provides financial support for setting up new units and upgrading existing homes, alongside structured training in hospitality, hygiene, and business management.

Instead of confining tourism revenues to high-end commercial hotels, this framework channels tourist spending directly to village households, women’s self-help groups (SHGs), and local artisans. Visitors, in turn, gain an authentic experience of village life—including traditional meals, vernacular architecture, local handicrafts, and agrarian routines.

To honour and incentivise grassroots innovators, the government has instituted the Chendru State Rural Tourism Award under the 2025 rules. Named after Bastar’s iconic "Tiger Boy," Chendru Mandavi—who gained global acclaim through the Swedish film The Flute and the Arrow (En djungelsaga) for his bond with a tiger named Tembu—the award recognises individuals and organisations preserving local folk arts, crafts, and natural heritage. The honour includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, selected by a six-member jury headed by the Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and conferred during the annual Rajyotsav celebrations.

The initiative places special emphasis on youth employment and entrepreneurship. Beyond capital assistance, rural youth are receiving hands-on training in tour guiding, digital marketing, and hospitality management. This approach aims to equip village youth with the tools to become self-reliant tourism entrepreneurs within their native regions, reducing distress migration and fostering local economic self-sufficiency.

Through this integrated approach of policy support, grassroots incentives, and cultural conservation, Chhattisgarh is charting a model where tourism serves as a direct driver of rural prosperity and community pride, officials said.