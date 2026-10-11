Chhattisgarh UCC: Women seek uniform maintenance laws, safeguards for live-in partners, simplified divorce

RAIPUR: In the ongoing consultation process regarding the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Chhattisgarh, prominent representatives and delegations from women-led organisations presented detailed recommendations to the state’s UCC panel, placing live-in relationships, equal property inheritance, and uniform maintenance laws at the forefront of their demands.

The consultative session was led by UCC Committee members: retired IAS officer M.K. Raut and senior advocate Mohan Pawar engaged with attendees on the practical and legal dimensions surrounding marriage, divorce, alimony, succession, and emerging social arrangements.

Addressing vulnerabilities faced by women in informal partnerships, delegate Shweta Padda urged the panel to make the registration of live-in relationships mandatory to curb exploitation. There were demands for ensuring comprehensive inheritance, maintenance, and custody rights for children born out of live-in relationships, alongside verified biological parentage.