CJP alleges ‘open Emergency’ in Delhi, accuses authorities of disrupting public life to suppress protests

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday accused the authorities of imposing an “open Emergency” in the national capital, alleging that extensive security restrictions, metro station closures and disruptions to train services were intended to suppress its youth-led movement demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi, CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka criticised the heavy security deployment and alleged that the restrictions had inconvenienced ordinary citizens in an attempt to turn public opinion against the protest.

Drawing parallels with the 1975 Emergency, Das alleged that Delhi had effectively been turned into a cantonment, with between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel deployed across the city.

“The situation across the country right now mirrors an open Emergency. Such repressive conditions have not been witnessed since the dictatorial regime of 1975,” Das said.

He alleged that the deployment included border troops and personnel airlifted from Kashmir, Bengal and Naxal-affected regions. Das said the security measures went beyond restricting protesters and were affecting residents who had no connection with the agitation.