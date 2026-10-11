Diljit Dosanjh reschedules Delhi concert from Nov 1 to Oct 30 after appeal over 1984 anti-Sikh riots anniversary

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has rescheduled his upcoming Delhi concert under the ‘Aura India Tour’, moving the show from November 1 to October 30 following an appeal by Punjab Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Sahney and the Punjabi Promotion Council, as November 1 marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The concert will now take place at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the national capital. Diljit announced the change through social media following an appeal by Punjab Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Sahney and the Punjabi Promotion Council, which highlighted the historical sensitivity associated with November 1 due to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Punjab Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Sahney had urged the singer to consider the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, for whom November 1 remains a painful reminder of the tragedy and the loss of their loved ones.

Welcoming the decision, Sahney thanked Dosanjh and the organisers, saying, “I sincerely thank Diljit Dosanjh for graciously accepting my request. He is a true son of Punjab, a proud turbaned global icon, and an inspiration to millions. His sensitivity towards the pain of the victims and their families reflects the compassion and responsibility that come with his stature.”