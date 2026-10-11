Diljit Dosanjh reschedules Delhi concert from Nov 1 to Oct 30 after appeal over 1984 anti-Sikh riots anniversary

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has rescheduled his upcoming Delhi concert under the ‘Aura India Tour’, moving the show from November 1 to October 30 following an appeal by Punjab Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Sahney and the Punjabi Promotion Council, as November 1 marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The concert will now take place at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the national capital. Diljit announced the change through social media following an appeal by Punjab Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Sahney and the Punjabi Promotion Council, which highlighted the historical sensitivity associated with November 1 due to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Punjab Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Sahney had urged the singer to consider the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, for whom November 1 remains a painful reminder of the tragedy and the loss of their loved ones.
Welcoming the decision, Sahney thanked Dosanjh and the organisers, saying, “I sincerely thank Diljit Dosanjh for graciously accepting my request. He is a true son of Punjab, a proud turbaned global icon, and an inspiration to millions. His sensitivity towards the pain of the victims and their families reflects the compassion and responsibility that come with his stature.”
Earlier, Sahney had said, “However, November 1 is a deeply painful day for thousands of Sikh families who continue to live with the memories and grief of the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide. I make a sincere appeal to Diljit and the organisers to consider moving the Delhi show to another date out of respect for the sentiments of the victims and their families. While music brings people together and celebrates Punjab’s rich cultural identity, it is important to remain sensitive to historical tragedies that continue to affect generations.”
“This is not about opposing a concert or diminishing the contribution of an artist who has made Punjab proud. It is about recognising the pain of families who lost their loved ones and ensuring that their memories are treated with dignity and respect,” he had added.
The request to change the concert date was also made by Jaswant Singh, president of the Punjabi Promotion Council, who wrote to Dosanjh and his team, urging them to reconsider the schedule in view of the painful memories associated with the day for the Sikh community.
He pointed out that November 1 holds deep historical significance because of the anti-Sikh violence that erupted following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.
The council appealed to the singer to consider the sentiments of those affected by the violence while scheduling the event.