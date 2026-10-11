DRDO chief appointment remains pending over four months

NEW DELHI: More than four months after Dr Samir V Kamat retired as Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the government is yet to name his successor. The selection file is learnt to be pending with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), even though five senior scientists were interviewed for the top post in early July.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has been holding additional charge of both posts since Kamat retired in May. Kamat, a materials scientist who earlier headed DRDO's Naval Systems and Materials cluster, took over as DRDO chief in August 2022 and received two one-year extensions.

Those interviewed were B K Das, Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems); Prateek Kishore, DG (Armament and Combat Engineering Systems); Jagannath Nayak, DG (Missiles and Strategic Systems); Anupam Sharma, now DG (Technology Management); and Anindya Biswas, now DG (Aeronautical Systems), sources said. At the time of the interviews, Sharma headed the Special Projects Directorate and Biswas was director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.

The search-cum-selection committee was chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan. Its other members were Singh, Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood and former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar. The five were shortlisted from a pool of 15 distinguished scientists recommended by the defence ministry.

Das, the senior-most among the five, was granted a one-year extension in April. Nayak took charge of the missiles cluster just days before the interviews.

The appointment was initially expected after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from a three-nation tour in mid-July, and later after Parliament's Monsoon Session. Neither happened.

The vacancy, now over 130 days, is already longer than the one in 2015. That year, after the government prematurely terminated Dr Avinash Chander's contract at the end of January, it took until the end of May to appoint Dr S Christopher, leaving the post vacant for 118 days.