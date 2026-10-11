From first aid to legal aid, volunteers build support network for detainees in Delhi CJP protests

As thousands of protesters were detained across Delhi during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation over two days, volunteers, doctors, lawyers and social media influencers have mobilised to provide medical assistance, legal aid and other support to demonstrators and their families.

According to a PTI report, the assistance is being offered by individuals as well as coordinated volunteer groups, which are amplifying appeals on social media to connect detainees and their families with relevant resources.

A CJP volunteer said in a social media post that more than 130 people were now working on a protest support initiative following a meeting of volunteers who had helped demonstrators during Saturday's agitation.

"We have about 130-plus people working on this initiative now. So I thought it was time to just turn it into a thing," the volunteer said in a video outlining plans to bring different support groups together, PTI reported.

According to the volunteer, the initiative includes a "Detainee Ghar Wapsi Yojana", which aims to arrange transport and supplies for people returning home after being released from custody. Another component, the Immediate Response First Aid Network (IRFAN), brings together doctors and volunteers to assist injured protesters.