IIMSAM advocates for Spirulina to combat India's malnutrition crisis

NEW DELHI: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to eradicate malnutrition in India, the Institution for the Use of Micro-Algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), an intergovernmental organisation under the United Nations, has expressed its intent to collaborate with relevant Indian stakeholders to enhance nutrition security through scientifically evaluated initiatives based on Spirulina.

Spirulina, a superfood derived from blue-green microalgae (cyanobacteria), contains 60% to 70% plant protein by dry weight and all essential amino acids. It is viewed as a significant solution to the pervasive issue of malnutrition in India, which has the highest number of hungry people in the world.

IIMSAM promotes the use of Spirulina to tackle severe malnutrition, food insecurity and poverty worldwide.

“Without Spirulina, Agenda 2030 cannot be achieved,” stated Ambassador Ayoob, emphasising IIMSAM’s conviction that Spirulina deserves greater international attention as a potential catalyst in the global fight against malnutrition.

Reports indicate that NASA has utilised Spirulina, or Arthrospira, as a food supplement for astronauts on space missions.

IIMSAM believes that meaningful progress towards the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development requires stronger and more innovative actions against malnutrition. However, IIMSAM also recognises that Spirulina is not a standalone solution; its potential benefits must be assessed in conjunction with dietary diversity, access to balanced food, public health interventions and established nutrition programmes.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a malnutrition-free India underscores the urgency of strengthening nutrition security through innovation, scientific cooperation and sustainable action. IIMSAM is prepared to leverage its institutional experience, international network and nutrition-focused mandate to explore initiatives that could complement India’s existing nutrition programmes,” he said.

Ambassador Ayoob further emphasised that any proposed initiatives must be guided by scientific evidence, food safety standards, nutritional suitability and measurable outcomes, particularly for vulnerable communities.

IIMSAM believes that Spirulina merits serious scientific consideration within broader strategies to improve nutrition security.

“Malnutrition is not merely a food-related issue; it impacts health, childhood development, education, productivity and the long-term resilience of communities. If the international community is serious about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, nutrition must be central to development planning,” Ambassador Ayoob stated.

IIMSAM advocates examining Spirulina as a potential contributor to Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), which aims to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture. Beyond its nutritional applications, the organisation seeks to explore the connections between Spirulina cultivation, sustainable food systems, community participation, farmer livelihoods and humanitarian action.