India, UAE troops sharpen mountain-warfare skills in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The India-UAE joint military exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 is underway at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, with 92 personnel taking part in the 14-day drill, which runs until October 18. The contingents comprise 46 soldiers each from the Indian and UAE armies.
The Indian contingent is drawn from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE side is represented by a Mountain Infantry Battalion. The exercise is designed to strengthen cooperation and improve the two forces’ ability to operate together in demanding high-altitude conditions.
Troops have so far completed joint physical training, Jiu-Jitsu, reflex shooting, rock climbing and rappelling. They have also practised fox-line training, slithering, day and night firing, and specialist mountain-craft skills, combining physical endurance with essential techniques for operating in rugged terrain.
“As the exercise progresses, troops will undertake joint planning, tactical drills, establish surveillance grids, and conduct drone operations, obstacle training and integrated field exercises, with greater emphasis on technology-enabled operations in challenging mountainous terrain,” said Lt Col Chetan Singh Kabsuri, PRO (Defence).
The drills are aimed at enhancing interoperability and tactical proficiency, while giving soldiers from both countries an opportunity to exchange operational experience and best practices in mountain warfare. Training together in varied scenarios is also intended to build familiarity between the units and strengthen their ability to coordinate during missions.
Exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 underscores growing military-to-military ties between India and the UAE. It reflects both sides’ commitment to sustaining professional engagement, mutual trust and closer defence cooperation, while reinforcing the bonds forged through rigorous joint training in demanding mountain terrain.