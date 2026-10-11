India, UAE troops sharpen mountain-warfare skills in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The India-UAE joint military exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 is underway at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, with 92 personnel taking part in the 14-day drill, which runs until October 18. The contingents comprise 46 soldiers each from the Indian and UAE armies.

The Indian contingent is drawn from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE side is represented by a Mountain Infantry Battalion. The exercise is designed to strengthen cooperation and improve the two forces’ ability to operate together in demanding high-altitude conditions.

Troops have so far completed joint physical training, Jiu-Jitsu, reflex shooting, rock climbing and rappelling. They have also practised fox-line training, slithering, day and night firing, and specialist mountain-craft skills, combining physical endurance with essential techniques for operating in rugged terrain.