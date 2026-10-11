Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to meet CJI Surya Kant on Monday over ‘vote chori’, allege undeclared Emergency

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would meet Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to apprise him of the opposition's concerns over alleged “vote chori” and seek his intervention.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating chaos across the country, alleging that the heavy security deployment and mass detentions during Saturday's protests in Delhi reflected the government's fear of the youth-led agitation.

“We have sought a time between 4 and 5 pm. We will also apprise him, as we cannot demand. Only with folded hands, we can request him,” Kharge said, referring to the proposed meeting with the CJI.

“Chaos is being created in the country by the home minister and the prime minister, and everywhere an undeclared emergency is imposed,” he added.

Kharge said both he and Rahul Gandhi had written to the CJI seeking an appointment. In a post on X, the Congress president reiterated that they would meet Surya Kant on Monday to apprise him of the situation.