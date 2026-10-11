MHA expands foreigner blacklisting rules to cover cybercrime, child trafficking, crypto racketeering

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to expand the country’s guidelines for blacklisting foreign nationals to explicitly include cybercrime, child abuse, child trafficking, cryptocurrency-related racketeering and financial support for terrorist or subversive activities and tightened the grounds on which foreigners can be denied entry or barred from staying in the India, sources said.

The revised framework retains the existing Grade A, B, and C classification system, with action determined by the nature and severity of the alleged violations, they added.

The updated guidelines consolidate existing provisions while specifically identifying a wider range of offences and financial activities that can trigger blacklisting. These include money laundering, hawala transactions and other forms of funding linked to terrorism or subversive activities, alongside human trafficking, including trafficking of children, the sources said.

“Several of these grounds are also covered under the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, notified on September 1 last year. The order empowers authorities to refuse entry or stay to foreign natioGrade C deals with specified lower-level violations, including certain overstays and registration failures of up to 90 days, subject to exemptions and nationality-specific provisions.nals convicted of, or found involved in, specified offences such as espionage, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, child abuse and racketeering involving currency, including cryptocurrency,” a source said.