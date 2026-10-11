Nine Indian seafarers rescued, two missing after drone attack on tanker at Sohar Anchorage: Sonowal

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage.
In a social media post on X, Sonowal said that while nine Indian crew members had been successfully rescued and were safe, two Indian nationals remained missing.
He further said search-and-rescue operations were actively underway by the local Coast Guard.
"We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel," Sonowal said.
(With Inputs from PTI)