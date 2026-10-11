Pargat Singh takes charge as Punjab Congress chief, calls for ‘positive politics’ ahead of 2027 polls

He said it was essential to understand the sentiments of people awaiting justice in sacrilege cases and to raise their voice in support of justice. The true test of any government, he added, was the public’s trust and the positive change it brought to people’s lives. The people of Punjab want respect and justice, not hatred.

Taking aim at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Singh said the government should focus on the problems facing Punjab’s people instead of worrying about the Congress team. He said the Congress had a strong team of experienced leaders and dedicated workers.

Referring to the experience of MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said the party would work collectively to safeguard Punjab’s interests.

He said the people of Punjab did not favour politics based on hatred. Referring to the farmers’ struggle, Singh said the farmers’ movement had sent a message across the country that when people unite to fight for their rights, their voices cannot simply be ignored.

Raising questions about law and order and the functioning of the administration in Punjab, Pargat Singh, who was himself a police officer earlier, urged Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to work within the framework of the law. He said everyone holding public office had a responsibility to act impartially and in accordance with the law. The administration’s purpose should be to serve the people and create a sense of security and confidence among citizens.

He alleged that the bureaucracy had become a tool in the hands of the ruling party. Singh urged officials to discharge their duties responsibly. “I want to announce that I will do clean politics and not indulge in vendetta politics,” he said.

Singh also criticised the state government, asserting that Punjabis despise the politics of hatred.