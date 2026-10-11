Pithoragarh Geopark bid gets boost as GSI recognises Deoban site in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The proposal to develop Pithoragarh as a UNESCO Global Geopark has received a major boost, with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) recognising a section of the proposed site as a National Geo-heritage Site.
The project is being pursued by faculty members of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, under a scheme sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and monitored by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS).
Prof. Rakesh Kumar, the project’s principal investigator, told TNIE that the area, named the Deoban Stromatolite Geo-heritage Park, was recognised on Friday, marking the fifth International Geodiversity Day. “Recognition of this site as a National Geo-heritage Site is an important milestone for the proposed geopark,” he said.
Kumar said India has no UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark despite its geological diversity, while more than 200 such sites have been recognised internationally.
The Pithoragarh project, he added, is the country’s first attempt to develop a geopark. The GSI recognition, Kumar said, validates the site’s scientific importance and strengthens the case for protecting it. “This is a crucial stage in the development of a UNESCO Global Geopark at Pithoragarh,” he said.
The proposed geopark aims to combine conservation with geo-education and sustainable tourism. Interpretation of the region’s geological features could help students and visitors understand its history, while responsible tourism could create livelihood opportunities for residents.
The project also seeks to promote the area’s tangible and intangible heritage, alongside its geological features. Kumar said developing a geopark to international standards could help showcase the region and support communities through sustainable tourism.
The research team includes Kumar, Prof. Seema Gupta, Prof. Pramod Kumar, Dr. Ravi Lal, Lemivon Jimik and project expert Dr Prabhas Pandey. Field attendant Tarun Mehra is also assisting with the project’s scientific and fieldwork.
Researchers say protecting the region’s geo-heritage is increasingly urgent in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, where climate change and related natural disasters pose growing risks to landscapes and communities.