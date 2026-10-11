Pithoragarh Geopark bid gets boost as GSI recognises Deoban site in Uttarakhand

Kumar said India has no UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark despite its geological diversity, while more than 200 such sites have been recognised internationally.

The Pithoragarh project, he added, is the country’s first attempt to develop a geopark. The GSI recognition, Kumar said, validates the site’s scientific importance and strengthens the case for protecting it. “This is a crucial stage in the development of a UNESCO Global Geopark at Pithoragarh,” he said.

The proposed geopark aims to combine conservation with geo-education and sustainable tourism. Interpretation of the region’s geological features could help students and visitors understand its history, while responsible tourism could create livelihood opportunities for residents.

The project also seeks to promote the area’s tangible and intangible heritage, alongside its geological features. Kumar said developing a geopark to international standards could help showcase the region and support communities through sustainable tourism.

The research team includes Kumar, Prof. Seema Gupta, Prof. Pramod Kumar, Dr. Ravi Lal, Lemivon Jimik and project expert Dr Prabhas Pandey. Field attendant Tarun Mehra is also assisting with the project’s scientific and fieldwork.

Researchers say protecting the region’s geo-heritage is increasingly urgent in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, where climate change and related natural disasters pose growing risks to landscapes and communities.