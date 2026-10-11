Power, water, jobs: Google on India data centre concerns

Construction of a massive Google data centre in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam has been met with resistance from residents who fear the impact on the environment and their lives.

But the tech giant says its "gigawatt-scale" AI facility in southern Andhra Pradesh state -- part of a $15 billion investment -- will use air cooling systems, and not water from an area already facing shortages.

Alexander Smith, Google's head of infrastructure and energy for the Asia-Pacific region, answered AFP's questions about the project:

How do you view the concerns?

Smith said Google takes questions raised by the public seriously.

"Independent environmental assessments -- covering grid stability, power supply, water risk, ecology, acoustics and more -- are conducted 12 to 24 months before a project begins," he said.

"If there is insufficient power in a location, or if operating a data centre would mean taking power away from a community, Google will either find ways to develop more power, or it will not build there."

The data centre -- Google's biggest "AI hub" outside the United States -- is set to become operational in 2028.

It is one of several huge new tech sites planned in Visakhapatnam, but activists are demanding a moratorium on new data centres across Andhra Pradesh until there is more evidence of their impact on the environment and local community.

Smith called the project "a multi-decade commitment" that carries "an obligation to be a good neighbour".

"That means the watershed, the grid and the communities around our facilities must be better off for our being here."

What are its water and power needs?

As AI use accelerates, construction of power-hungry data centres is booming worldwide, especially in Asia.

Critics say they will add demand to electricity grids still heavily reliant on planet-warming fossil fuels, and place new pressure on often-stretched local water supplies to cool down hot servers.

Google's water assessment for Visakhapatnam "pointed to pressure on the local watershed", Smith said.