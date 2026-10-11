Punjab ASI shot dead in Tarn Taran, foreign-based gangsters claim responsibility

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, a covert threat looms over law and order personnel in Punjab, as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted with the Ferozepur police in Punjab was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Tarn Taran district while returning home after offering prayers at a gurdwara. Meanwhile, foreign-based Punjab gangsters have claimed responsibility for the killing. This is the fifth Punjab Police personnel member to be shot dead in the state in cold blood this year, while two others have been injured.

The incident took place in Naushera Pannuan village on Lauhka Road, where unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Iqbal Singh as he was returning on his bike after paying obeisance at the gurdwara, leaving him critically wounded. He died on the spot. The police took custody of his body and initiated an investigation into the killing.

Senior police officials, including Tarn Taran SSP Surinder Lamba, reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants have not yet been established.

This killing comes weeks after Iqbal Singh’s nephew, Ajmeet Singh, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on September 11. In that case, the accused was arrested after being injured in a police encounter.

Ajmeet reportedly had more than half a dozen cases registered against him at Sarhali police station, including one related to a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack. However, it has not been established whether the killing of Iqbal is connected to his nephew’s death or to any of the cases registered against Ajmeet.