Punjab CM Mann slams Delhi Police of having 'Taliban-like' attitude and violating Gurudwara sancity

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the alleged entry of Delhi Police personnel into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital yesterday accusing them of having a "Taliban-like attitude" and violating the sanctity of the shrine.

Drawing parallels between the alleged incident of Delhi Police yesterday entering with the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara wearing shoes and dragged the protesters out and the storming the Golden Temple during the Operation Blue Star.

The Aam Aadmi Party has asked Akal Takht (Highest temporal body of Sikhs) Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj to take up the matter of alleged disrespect shown by the Delhi Police personnel towards Sikh religious practices with the Union Government, as it amounted to the desecration of the gurdwara.

In a post on X, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote, "I strongly condemn in the harshest terms the BJP's police forcibly entering Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Delhi yesterday. History bears witness that the Guru's abode always keeps its doors open to provide shelter to the needy. If the youth of this country protesting yesterday had entered there, the principle of the Guru's house is that the sevadars would grant them shelter.’’

"The BJP's Delhi police, with their Taliban-like attitude, entered Gurdwara Sahib bareheaded and wearing boots on their feet, and the dignity of the Guru's house was trampled by them. The Sikh community will never forgive the BJP for this shameful act.’’, he said.