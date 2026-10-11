Punjab CM Mann slams Delhi Police over shoes at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, alleges 'Taliban-like' attitude

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condemned the alleged entry of Delhi Police personnel into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib while wearing shoes, accusing them of displaying a "Taliban-like attitude" and violating the sanctity of the shrine.

A controversy had erupted over Delhi police personnel allegedly entering the gurdwara premises in Delhi on Saturday as some protesters, facing police action during demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner, sought refuge there.

The Delhi Police said the video was circulated with "malicious intent" on social media and added that it would initiate legal action.

"I strongly condemn the forcible entry by the BJP's police into Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Delhi yesterday...History bears witness that Guru's houses of worship always keep their doors open to provide shelter to those in need...If the young people of this country who were protesting entered there yesterday, then the principle of Guru's house is that the sevadars should provide them shelter.

"The BJP's Delhi Police, with its Taliban-like attitude, entered the Gurdwara Sahib bareheaded and wearing boots on their feet, and they trampled upon the sanctity of Guru's house...The Sikh community will never forgive the BJP for this shameful act," Mann said in a post on X.