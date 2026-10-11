Saffron-clad groups threaten Delhi protesters for second day

Men wearing saffron scarves and carrying sticks were seen threatening protesters in central Delhi for a second consecutive day on Sunday, a day after groups allegedly assaulted demonstrators demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Police have arrested four men in connection with one of Saturday’s assaults.

Several men carrying sticks were seen moving around Connaught Place, confronting demonstrators and issuing threats as protests continued against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission (EC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The groups continued to move through protest areas despite the arrests and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

On Saturday, men sporting saffron scarves and raising religious slogans were seen threatening protesters, openly defending violence and expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some accused demonstrators of raising “anti-national and anti-Modi” slogans and described them as “anti-national elements” who deserved to be beaten.

The men were also heard raising slogans such as “Delhi Police tum lath bajao, hum tumhare saath hain” (Delhi Police, you wield the baton, we are with you).

Police said four men claiming to be members of the right-wing Hindu Raksha Dal had been arrested over an assault on DDU Marg, under the Kamla Market police station’s jurisdiction. Videos of the incident showed men assaulting a male protester and manhandling a woman, pushing her to the ground and pulling at her clothes.

The arrests relate to one of the incidents captured on camera. Several other videos from Saturday showed larger groups confronting demonstrators at different locations, allegedly threatening them and openly justifying the use of violence in the presence of police personnel.

Two men seen in the assault video also appear in older footage alongside Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Chaudhary, a history-sheeter based in Ghaziabad. The footage purportedly shows a police officer at the scene. In one sequence, another officer approaches an alleged attacker and appears to whisper something to him, after which the man charges towards the person recording the incident.