Two held at Goa airport for cheating in IIT Goa recruitment exam

NEW DELHI: Two passengers who had indulged in malpractice at a recruitment exam held at IIT Goa were caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Goa International Airport in Dabolim on Saturday just before they were to fly from the City.
Bluetooth earpieces and electronic devices used to cheat in the exam were seized from them and one of the flyers even confessed that had engaged in impersonation, said CISF sources. Cases have been booked against both and they have been handed over to local police along with the gadgets.
The duo was caught during security screening checks just before they were to fly to Delhi by an Air India Express flight (IX 1340) scheduled for 2.25 pm.
IIT Goa had conducted a written exam to recruit non-teaching staff for the institute on Saturday.
A source said, “One of the passengers had placed his handbag for x-ray screening at the pre-embarkation check point when suspicious objects were detected in the x-ray image. A physical check of the bag was carried out which led to the recovery of three electronic devices, two SIM cards and three bluetooth earpieces of the type used for cheating in competitive examinations.”
When questioned by CISF personnel, the passenger confessed that the devices were used to cheat in the exams held at IIT Goa earlier. He also confessed that he had taken up the exam on behalf of another individual using a fake Aadhaar card, which he had discarded in the security hold area. He also claimed to be a civilian employee in a defence establishment.
The flyer also confessed that his accomplice had boarded the flight already. “With the help of airline staff, CISF personnel offloaded the second passenger from the aircraft. A search of his handbag led to the recovery of a similar electronic device, two Bluetooth earpieces, one SIM card and an Admit Card for the post of Administrative Assistant in the exam held on Saturday morning,” the source added.
He is still being interrogated.
Both passengers and all recovered devices and documents were handed over to Dabolim Airport Police Station. The case was later transferred to Ponda police station.
Further investigations are on.