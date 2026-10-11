Two held at Goa airport for cheating in IIT Goa recruitment exam

NEW DELHI: Two passengers who had indulged in malpractice at a recruitment exam held at IIT Goa were caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Goa International Airport in Dabolim on Saturday just before they were to fly from the City.

Bluetooth earpieces and electronic devices used to cheat in the exam were seized from them and one of the flyers even confessed that had engaged in impersonation, said CISF sources. Cases have been booked against both and they have been handed over to local police along with the gadgets.

The duo was caught during security screening checks just before they were to fly to Delhi by an Air India Express flight (IX 1340) scheduled for 2.25 pm.

IIT Goa had conducted a written exam to recruit non-teaching staff for the institute on Saturday.