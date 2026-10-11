Two killed after gas exposure at Vedanta ESL Steel plant in Bokaro

RANCHI: Two people were killed after coming into contact with gas at the Vedanta ESL Steel Limited plant premises in Bokaro on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Sohan Mahto, a resident of Hazaribagh, and Sameer Ansari, a resident of Dhanbad.

According to a statement issued by the company, one of the deceased was a company executive, while the other was working as an engineer under a business partner. After exposure to the gas, both were taken to the hospital following an initial assessment, but they could not be saved.

Detailed information regarding the circumstances of the incident and the specific type of gas involved, however, has not yet been disclosed.

ESL Steel Limited has expressed deep grief over the incident and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. The company stated that all possible assistance and support are being provided to both families during this difficult time.

According to a company spokesperson, an independent inquiry into the incident will be conducted. Appropriate measures will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. For now, the outcome of the inquiry is awaited to determine the cause of the accident.