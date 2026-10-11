Two killed following gas exposure at ESL Steel plant in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Two persons were killed following gas exposure at ESL Steel plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday, a company official said.

The steel maker will conduct an independent investigation into the accident and take an appropriate step based on the findings, he said.

"An unfortunate incident involving gas exposure occurred in the plant in which an executive of the company and a business partner engineer lost their lives," an ESL spokesperson said.

ESL Steel Limited, Bokaro, is a subsidiary of Vedanta Iron & Steel Limited (VISL).

The company spokesperson did not provide details of the accident and the identity of the deceased.