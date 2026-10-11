Uttarakhand study estimates 35,746 children may face mental health or developmental challenges

DEHRADUN: A new study estimates that 35,746 children and adolescents in Uttarakhand may have intellectual disability, specific learning disability, autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety or depression.

Intellectual disability and specific learning disability account for the largest estimated groups. The 2024-25 assessment was conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand State Mental Health Authority and Government Doon Medical College.

It assessed children aged 0 to 17 and found low awareness among parents of disability-related schemes, support services and certification. The report calls for closer coordination between health and education services to identify children early, provide support in schools and connect families with government assistance.

The survey covered urban and rural areas in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Almora and Nainital districts. Researchers selected 80 clusters and aimed to include 11 eligible children from each. Against a target of 880, data from 802 children and adolescents were included.

Information was gathered mainly from parents, with children interviewed where needed. The statewide figure is an estimate, not a count of diagnosed cases. Researchers extrapolated the findings using population data from the 2011 Census; estimates may change when updated census figures become available.

Based on the survey’s estimated prevalence, about 14,790 children and adolescents in the state may have intellectual disability. Of 601 children aged 6 to 17 assessed for the condition, six received a confirmed specialist diagnosis. For specific learning disability, six of 508 assessed children aged 8 to 17 were diagnosed.