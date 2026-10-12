BJP slams Rahul over CJI meeting request, calls it political theatrics

The BJP on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying the judiciary must remain above day-to-day political battles.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of confusing constitutional principles with political manoeuvring.

“From separation of powers to desperation for power, Rahul Gandhi has confused constitutional law with political theatre!” Bhatia said.

He added that the CJI’s decision to decline a meeting with Gandhi and other Opposition leaders sent an important message about the need to keep the judiciary above political disputes.

“Constitutional institutions cannot be dragged into political theatrics,” he said.

Taking a further swipe at the Congress leader, Bhatia said carrying a copy of the Constitution did not necessarily mean understanding its principles.

“Read it. Respect it. And learn the doctrine of separation of powers. The Constitution is a guide to governance, not a prop for political performance!” he added.