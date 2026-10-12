BJP slams Rahul over CJI meeting request, calls it political theatrics

The BJP on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying the judiciary must remain above day-to-day political battles.
In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of confusing constitutional principles with political manoeuvring.
“From separation of powers to desperation for power, Rahul Gandhi has confused constitutional law with political theatre!” Bhatia said.
He added that the CJI’s decision to decline a meeting with Gandhi and other Opposition leaders sent an important message about the need to keep the judiciary above political disputes.
“Constitutional institutions cannot be dragged into political theatrics,” he said.
Taking a further swipe at the Congress leader, Bhatia said carrying a copy of the Constitution did not necessarily mean understanding its principles.
“Read it. Respect it. And learn the doctrine of separation of powers. The Constitution is a guide to governance, not a prop for political performance!” he added.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties were set to march to the Supreme Court on Monday as part of their intensified agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote chori”.
Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to CJI Surya Kant, seeking a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a memorandum outlining their demands.
The memorandum reportedly called for an end to alleged electoral irregularities, the resignation of the CEC, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and a return to paper ballots.
However, the CJI declined the meeting request, citing the fact that similar matters relating to the allegations were already sub judice before the Supreme Court, sources said.
(With inputs from PTI)