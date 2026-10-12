Chirag and Athawale lead NDA charge against CJP, rule out CEC resignation

PATNA/SRINAGAR: Union minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday accused the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) of attempting to “create anarchy” through its protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls, and credited the Centre with bringing the situation under control.

“Protests are legitimate when people peacefully express their views. However, when anti-social elements use agitations as a pretext to pursue their own agenda, they need

to be identified. I believe yesterday’s protest was intended to promote anarchy. In such a situation, the Centre appropriately brought the situation under control,” Paswan said in Patna, ruling out CEC’s resignation.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale ruled out the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and warned that those protesting in Delhi would go to jail. “Whatever agitation you do, CEC Gyanesh Kumar will not resign,” Athawale said, defending the poll panel against allegations that voters had been removed from electoral rolls to benefit the ruling party.