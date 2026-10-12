CJP leaders say protests won’t stop till cec quits

NEW DELHI: HOURS after being released from detention on Sunday, Cockroach Janta Party leaders vowed to intensify their agitation demanding removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as around 200 protesters were detained and New Delhi remained under a thick security blanket.

Following the Supreme Court order after a special hearing earlier in the morning, police partially relaxed the clampdown, including opening of Metro stations and resumption of internet services.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released on the condition that they would not “breach peace” for a year. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, after he was released in the morning, claimed he was not detained, but “kidnapped”.

CJP co-convener Ranka said he and other leaders would approach Delhi Police on Monday to seek a date for holding a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar.