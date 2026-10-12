CJP leaders say protests won’t stop till cec quits

NEW DELHI: HOURS after being released from detention on Sunday, Cockroach Janta Party leaders vowed to intensify their agitation demanding removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as around 200 protesters were detained and New Delhi remained under a thick security blanket.
Following the Supreme Court order after a special hearing earlier in the morning, police partially relaxed the clampdown, including opening of Metro stations and resumption of internet services.
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released on the condition that they would not “breach peace” for a year. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, after he was released in the morning, claimed he was not detained, but “kidnapped”.
CJP co-convener Ranka said he and other leaders would approach Delhi Police on Monday to seek a date for holding a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar.
At a press conference held at Press Club of India, Das alleged the government had turned the state against its own citizens and the CJP’s agitation would continue. “Protests will happen not just in Delhi but in the whole country.
This will not stop till Gyanesh resigns,” he said. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he had not signed any bond barring him and other CJP leaders from staging further protests. “I have not signed any bond. We will take to the streets again... We are not afraid of your dictatorship; we will end your dictatorship,” Dipke told reporters at Nagpur airport.
CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was admitted to a hospital after Delhi Police allegedly manhandled him in Connaught Place. Brittas said security personnel nearly choked him despite his attempts to identify himself as an MP. Among others detained were CPI leader Annie Raja and members of SFI, AISF and AISA, including Neha Bora and Aishe Ghosh. Reporters Sans Frontieres said “at least 16 journalists were detained”.
Police file 20 FIRs
Police claimed that it registered 20 FIRs in connection with Saturday’s protest. The FIRs included charges related to assault on police and obstruction of duty, among other offences. On detentions, police said “preventive arrests” were made following “all procedures” | P3