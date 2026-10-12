Conflict grows as Odisha approves Hidsing irrigation project in elephant corridor

The conflict between humans and elephants is expected to intensify following the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's (MoEFCC) decision to approve the Hidsing Irrigation Project in an elephant corridor in Odisha.
A three-member sub-committee has recommended mitigation measures and environmental clearance for the project.
The committee, headed by Balram Kumar, Director of the Central Water Commission, recently visited Angul district and granted approval for the irrigation project in areas known for significant elephant movement.
The committee acknowledged the importance of elephant migration and recommended the creation of passages on both sides of the canals. The site visit took place on September 17, accompanied by officers from the state department of water resources.
The project was originally designed in 1962 on Bauli Nallah near Karadsing village in Angul district to provide irrigation facilities to 2,958 hectares of land in the region. However, it received approval from MoEFCC’s expert appraisal committee in December 2024.
The committee emphasized the need for a site visit by a sub-committee before granting final environmental clearance. The project proponent is Odisha government.
The project requires a total of 272.77 hectares of land, including 58.48 hectares of forest land. The reservoir will completely submerge one village and partially submerge another, resulting in the displacement of 161 families.
The committee stated that a detailed assessment of the impact of the canal and other project components on wildlife is necessary as movement of elephants are significant.
Following its observations and discussions, the committee recommended that environmental safeguards and wildlife mitigation measures be incorporated into the project from the planning and design stages.
The committee has advised the state government to create elephant passages at appropriate points due to the presence of two open canals (left and right) to facilitate the movement of elephants.