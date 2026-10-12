‘Congress is directionless’: Kiren Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc moves Supreme Court

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called the Congress “directionless” as INDIA bloc leaders marched towards the Supreme Court to challenge alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and seek action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, was stopped by Delhi Police at Bhagwan Dass Road, where barricades had been erected to prevent protesters from proceeding towards the Supreme Court. The Opposition subsequently moved forward with its legal challenge, with the Supreme Court permitting a delegation of 10 to 15 Congress members to access the filing counter within its premises.

While acknowledging that protesting was every citizen's right, Rijiju said “brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable” in a post on X.

Escalating his attack on the Opposition leadership, he said, “Congress Party is directionless now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a mature and committed leader who doesn't enjoy spending 200 holidays a year.”

Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the INDIA bloc's 'March for Democracy' towards the Supreme Court on Monday. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were among those who joined the march, alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora also walked alongside Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during the march.

The Opposition's move to approach the Supreme Court came after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined a request from Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for a meeting, asking them to seek judicial intervention through a petition as the matter was sub judice. The CJI subsequently reiterated that every citizen had the right to approach the court and seek legal relief.

The INDIA bloc is seeking action against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process and has accused the Election Commission of enabling what it calls “vote chori”. The Opposition has also demanded a halt to the SIR exercise and the CEC's resignation.

Barricades and heavy police deployment were put in place across parts of central Delhi as thousands of political workers and civil rights activists joined the march. The demonstration brought key stretches of the capital to a standstill, amid heightened security and restrictions on movement.

(With inputs from Agencies)