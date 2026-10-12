‘Country needs evidence, not allegations’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘hollow’ protests and allegations

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of creating instability and chaos in the country, alleging that his actions were aimed at undermining constitutional institutions and damaging India's image globally.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Thakur said the country had never witnessed such “theatrics and tantrums” from a Leader of Opposition, describing Gandhi as “destabilising, chaotic and unserious”.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi over his repeated allegations of “vote chori”, Thakur claimed that the Congress leader was challenging the people's mandate.

“Rahul Gandhi is a 'hawa hawai' leader. His entire style of politics follows the same pattern 'hawa hawai' — hollow statements, baseless allegations, hollow actions, hollow protests and hollow facts,” he alleged.

Thakur accused Gandhi of repeatedly shifting blame to different institutions, including the Election Commission, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the chief election commissioner.

“The situation has now deteriorated to the point where Rahul Gandhi is resorting to street-level language and making baseless allegations,” he alleged.

“Rahul ji, the country needs truth, not noise. It needs evidence, not allegations. It needs clear answers, not political statements,” Thakur said.

He also claimed that Gandhi had been asked to provide evidence along with his complaint when he approached the President but had remained silent.

The former Union minister further alleged that the Supreme Court had made it clear to Gandhi that he could not turn the court into a battleground for his politics.

Thakur also questioned Gandhi's approach to the judiciary in matters where cases are pending.

(With inputs from PTI)