ED summons Ludhiana Police Commissioner over alleged 'fabricated' report on video linked to CM Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma to appear before it on October 19 in connection with an alleged fake forensic report case over an alleged role in arranging a 'fabricated' forensic report in connection with a controversial video linked to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Sources in the ED said that Sharma has been summoned based on allegations that he had met a few experts in Gurugram to create alleged fake forensic and cyber analysis reports on an alleged controversial video involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating that it was AI-generated.

The video, which allegedly showed Mann splashing alcohol on pictures of Sikh Gurus, went viral on social media in June.

The case is linked to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Gurugram Police and the arrest of the two persons, Arun Mehandru (25) and Ankit (25), for allegedly conspiring to prepare and fabricate forged forensic and cyber analysis reports in connection with the video.

According to the FIR registered in Gurugram, Jaspreet alias Jassi, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana, had then alleged that he was pressured, threatened and coerced into getting forensic reports related to the video with a predetermined conclusion that it was created and manipulated using artificial intelligence.

In his complaint, Jaspreet, who was associated with digital forensics, cyber investigation and electronic evidence analysis, claimed that after reviewing the material provided to him, he had told them that the quality, nature and source of the video material were insufficient to provide a reliable opinion.