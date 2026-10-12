Family of Indian killed in Riyadh airport attack opts to hold funeral in Saudi capital

The family of Mohammed Yousuf Ali, an Indian national killed in an attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, has decided to hold his funeral in the Saudi capital, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

Ali, a 46-year-old IT engineer from Hyderabad, died after being critically injured in the attack while travelling with his family for Umrah, according to media reports.

He was killed in the attack on Saturday, which left 300 people injured, including 10 Indian nationals. Saudi Arabia has blamed Yemen’s Houthi rebels for the strike.

“The family of late Mohammed Yousuf Ali, who passed away in the attack on Riyadh airport, has decided to conduct the funeral in Riyadh itself,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a social media post.

The Indian mission said it was providing “all assistance to the bereaved family, including completion of all formalities for the funeral”.

Embassy officials also visited hospitals to enquire about the condition of injured Indian nationals receiving treatment.

“Three persons continue to be in ICU, and two more have been admitted in the ICU, two remain in the normal ward, and rest have been discharged,” the embassy said.

The mission added that it remained in constant touch with the families of all those injured and was providing them with all possible support.

The attack also killed four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one national each from Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Saudi Arabia’s international airport, saying repeated strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation were “completely unacceptable and must cease immediately”.

The Indian Embassy on Sunday also reposted an advisory issued on Thursday, urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors when necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)