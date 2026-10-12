Four LeT militants, including top commander, killed in LoC landmine blast in Poonch

SRINAGAR: At least four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, including a top commander, were killed in a landmine blast at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while attempting to infiltrate into this side of J&K.
Sources said the landmine blast occurred in the Nangi Takri area of the Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector in Poonch in the afternoon when a group of militants was attempting to sneak into this side of the LoC from across the border.
The landmine exploded with a loud bang, killing all four infiltrating militants.
Sources said the deceased militants have been identified as Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Asim and Muhammad Faizan, all residents of PoK.
They said Faizan was a top commander of LeT and was infiltrating into J&K along with three other militants ahead of the onset of winter. "The group was reportedly planning to foment trouble in the region and carry out attacks on security forces."
After the landmine explosion, security forces sounded a high alert along the LoC and launched a search operation in the area.
Army personnel intensified patrolling and surveillance and deployed drones and other advanced electronic surveillance equipment to monitor the area and ensure that no security breach had occurred.
The army men intensified patrolling and vigilance and pressed drones and other electronic gadgets into service to ensure that no security breach had taken place.
The army has planted landmines along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in J&K as part of the anti-infiltration grid to prevent the infiltration of militants.
Ahead of the onset of winter and amid apprehensions of infiltration attempts by militants, security forces have intensified surveillance and patrolling along the borders. The counter-infiltration grid has also been strengthened to thwart infiltration bids at the frontier itself.
Sources said advanced electronic surveillance equipment had been deployed at forward locations to immediately detect suspicious movement along the border and alert security personnel in time.
The heightened vigil is aimed at preventing militants from exploiting difficult terrain and weather conditions to cross the LoC and carry out attacks in the region.