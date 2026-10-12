Four LeT militants, including top commander, killed in LoC landmine blast in Poonch

SRINAGAR: At least four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, including a top commander, were killed in a landmine blast at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while attempting to infiltrate into this side of J&K.

Sources said the landmine blast occurred in the Nangi Takri area of the Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector in Poonch in the afternoon when a group of militants was attempting to sneak into this side of the LoC from across the border.

The landmine exploded with a loud bang, killing all four infiltrating militants.

Sources said the deceased militants have been identified as Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Asim and Muhammad Faizan, all residents of PoK.